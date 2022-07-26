City Officials Set To Discuss Baltimore’s Ongoing Response To Monkeypox Outbreak

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As our parents used to say “If it ain’t one thing, it’s another!”

With nearly 3,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox throughout the U.S. and 87 of those in Maryland, Baltimore City officials are set to discuss the ongoing response.

According to Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, there are 21 cases in the Baltimore metro region. Maryland has distributed 200 doses of the vaccine to Prince George’s and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City — the highest risk jurisdictions.

Dr. Dzirasa said that city’s limited supply will be administered equitably. Seventy-five doses will go to Chase Brexton Healthcare, 60 doses for contact tracing for confirmed contacts, and 65 doses for Baltimore City Health Department clinics and services.

“I want to dispel the notion that there’s a stockpile of shots that aren’t being used,” she said. “We were given 200 doses and we are working to distribute those doses in an equitable way to the individuals at the highest risk of contracting and spreading monkeypox here in Baltimore.”

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Infected individuals are known to develop a rash on the face and other parts of the body. To avoid infection, it is recommended that people avoid contact with those who have symptoms, wear a face mask around others and wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the weekend as authorities step up their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

