Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-2-2022]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

First Precendence Insurance Solutions, LLC

Business Description: No insurance or Not Enough coverage? Call FPIS and get the coverage you and your family deserve, 443-983-1681

Business Website: https://www.firstprecedenceinsurance.com/

SR Beauty

Business Description: Book with SR Beauty Company, where we help women find beauty beyond hair loss

Business Website: https://www.instagram.com/shatalekrogers/

Soul and Krab House

Business Description: Soul food with a seafood twist!

Business Website: https://www.thesoulkrabhousellc.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-2-2022]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

