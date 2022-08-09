Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Central Maryland Training Academy

Business Description: “Providing Maryland’s Best Gun Saftey Training.”

Business Website: https://www.centralmarylandta.com/

Vicky’s Treats

Business Description: “Let Vicky make your ideas come to life with her gourmet desserts!”

Business Website: https://www.instagram.com/vicky_treats/?fbclid=IwAR0K9Um5t7T_brXG79z8chWND881a5C_RSyM_3Ju0HNOqjtCRGBgKKT0SQw

Women’s Wellness Lounge

Business Description: “”Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle.”

Business Website: https://www.womenswellnesslounge.org/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-9-2022] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com