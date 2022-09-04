Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are showing us all how they keep the romance and love going strong!

The adorable couple took to Instagram to show how they’re celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary by donning matching looks and we can’t help but to label them as couple and fashion goals! Taking to the social media platform, the duo shared a joint Instagram post where they rocked matching mesh ensembles that showed off their killer bodies. Gab’s look was an all black mess two piece look which she paired with black undergarments, hoop earrings and big curly hair. The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned a navy blue look featuring a mesh tank top and matching blue slacks. He accessorized the look with dark shades and was all smiles as he held Gabrielle’s hand while posing for a few photos.

The couple shared their matching looks in a joint photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Strollin into year 8. We mesh #WadeWorldTour2022 @diotima.world ”

Check out the fashionable pics below.

It’s clear that with this coupe, a couple that slays together stays together! We love it! Happy 8th wedding anniversary to the Wade family!

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their 8th Wedding Anniversary In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com