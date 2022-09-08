Employee Shoots Co-Worker At Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Restaurant In Atlanta

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fox Atlanta reported a shooting that happened between coworkers at Kandi’s Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officials report that the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Cascade Road in South Fulton between two coworkers who got into a fight that led to the shooting. One employee was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

The restaurant is owned by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband, Todd Tucker named after their daughter Blaze Tucker.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE: EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Drops Exclusive Tea On RHOA Reunion & Tiny Shares The Key To A Lasting Marriage

SEE: Kandi Is Not Here For Fans Body Shaming Daughter Riley Burruss

SEE: Kandi Says She Thinks Martell Holt Is Dating Shereé Whitfield For Publicity

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Employee Shoots Co-Worker At Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Restaurant In Atlanta was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com