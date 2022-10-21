Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Health officials are warning parents to stay cautious as RSV cases are rising among children.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a virus causing a crisis in healthcare facilities nationwide.

However, doctors are more alarmed by the number of cases Maryland is seeing right now because it isn’t typical for this time of the year.

According to doctors, babies and toddlers who weren’t exposed to the virus for the past three years are getting the worst of it.

Although there are no vaccines for RSV, parents can reduce the risk by washing hands frequently, cleaning surfaces and avoiding exposure.

Symptoms include fever, coughing, wheezing, change or loss of appetite, and fatigue. Additionally, young children may also have difficulty breathing.

For more information on RSV click here. If you think your child may have been exposed, be sure to reach out to their pediatrician.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Offering A Week Long Series Of Free Flu Shot Clinics

READ MORE: Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine

The post Report: RSV On The Rise In Young Children Across Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: RSV On The Rise In Young Children Across Maryland was originally published on 92q.com