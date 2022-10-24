Report: Majority Of Maryland’s Fourth and Eighth Graders Are Not Proficient In Math Or Reading

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Recent findings from the National Assessment of Education revealed that thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country are feeling the academic impacts of the pandemic.

The report known as the “nation’s report card,” shows that across the country math scores saw their largest decline ever and reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. This year is the first time the test has been given since 2019.

As for Maryland, testing results revealed that the majority of the state’s fourth and eighth graders are not proficient in math or reading. Additionally, this the largest decline in proficiency for the state with 75% of eighth graders and 69% of fourth graders below basic achievement in math.

According to Maryland Public Schools, scores have been declining since 2013 in both grades.

“It is a serious wakeup call for us all,” Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the Education Department, said in an interview. “In NAEP, when we experience a 1- or 2-point decline, we’re talking about it as a significant impact on a student’s achievement. In math, we experienced an 8-point decline — historic for this assessment.”

Additionally, the NAEP test is typically given every two years taken between January and March by a sample of students in every state, along with 26 of the nation’s largest school districts.

NOTE: No part of the country was exempt. Every region saw test scores slide, and every state saw declines in at least one subject.

The state Board of Education reported that the scores of white students remained unchanged in all grades and subjects except eighth-grade math, and the scores of Asian students also remained unchanged.

However, black students in Maryland had decreases in eighth-grade reading and math, along with fourth-grade math along with hispanic students who experienced decreases in fourth-grade reading and math, along with eighth-grade math, the state said.

For more information or to read the full report, click here.

