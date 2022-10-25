Important Things To Know Ahead Of Election Day

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Election Day is only two weeks away from today. As we prepare to head out to the polls, here are some key things you should know as a Maryland voter.

Early Voting begins on Oct.27 lasting through Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To vote by mail, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or your local board. To request a mail-in ballot, click here.

NOTE: Your request for a mail-in ballot must be received by Nov. 1.

Gubernatorial General Election Day is Nov 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your assigned voting place, click here.

Election judges are needed and you will be compensated! Click here to register.

IMPORTANT INFO FOR YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE APPLYING TO BE AN ELECTION JUDGE:

Must be 16 or older.

Must be a registered voter.

Must be able to work at least a 15-hour day.

Must be willing to work outside your home precinct.

Must be able to sit or stand for long periods of time.

Able to speak, read and write in English.

Below are sample ballots for Baltimore City and Baltimore County:

BALTIMORE COUNTY

BALTIMORE CITY

For more information on candidates on the ballots and to make an informed decision, click here.

