Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix will be using its new live-streaming option on its platform in 2023 and Chris Rock will be the first to test it out. Offset has spoken out about his upcoming project saying that it is postponed due to the death of his cousin Takeoff.

Takeoff’s funeral is today and we’re honoring his life as well. Da Brat gives some advice to upcoming rappers when it comes to safety.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Da Brat Shares Advice To Rappers Following Takeoff’s Homecoming Service Day [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com