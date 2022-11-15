Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Yet again we’ve had another mass shooting and this time it’s with us. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder after fatally shooting three of his football team members and also two others injured. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry all have passed away. Rickey Smiley talks about knowing and meeting Devin, one of the victims, and the discussion he had with his mother. In What’s Trending, we get serious about mass shootings, mental health, today’s youth, and parenting.

Rickey Smiley Talks Knowing Virginia Shooting Victim, How Do We Stop Mass Shootings In The Youth? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com