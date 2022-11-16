Offset Posts About Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s ‘Shattered’ & The Pain Is ‘Unbearable’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Offset has broken his social media silence about the death of Takeoff.

The Migos rapper shared on his Instagram that “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.”

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he shared. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

The letter was followed by photos and videos of memories with him and his cousin.

“I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time,” he continued. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Before the funeral Offset changed his Instagram profile photo to a smiling picture of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner. Cardi B., Offset’s wife, also made a memorial post for the family member.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she said. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”

Takeoff was fatally shot on November 1 in Houston at a bowling alley. He was recently put to rest in his hometown of Atlanta where his funeral services were held at the State Farm Arena.

Offset Posts About Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s ‘Shattered’ & The Pain Is ‘Unbearable’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com