Amanda Seales Show ‘Brittney Is FREE’ | EPISODE 23

Britney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony and Amanda gives you the latest update plus the Jan 6th Committee will be handing down criminal referrals to many in Trump’s orbit, Trump hired a team to search his properties and they came up with more missing classified documents. Jayz wants to build a casino in Times Square and Amanda gives you an update on all the information she attained in the last 7 days with “Things I Learned This Week” including the origin of the Yams song.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(03:16) Blackurate News: Folks In Trump World Better Look Out. The January 6Th Committee Chairman Said The Committee Will Be Issuing Criminal Referrals And Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash.

(24:17) Brittney Griner Is Home. We Are Wondering What Are The First Things She Wanted When She Landed Back In The States….Question To Nailz – What Three Things You’d Want If You Just Came Home From A Russian Prison?

(39:01) Blackurate News : Trump Hired A Team To Search All His Properties And They Found More Missing Classified Documents And Hov And Roc Nation Are Hoping To Bring The “First Full Scale” Casino To Nyc’s Times Square.

(44:58) ‘You People’: Kenya Barris’ Netflix Interracial Rom-Com Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long And Lauren London Teaser Is Released

(52:20) Amanda Seales And Nailz Talked To A Caller Who Is Showing The Amanda Seales Show Some Love.

