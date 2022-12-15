Maryland’s First Drive-Thru Shake Shack Opens In Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s finally here!

Maryland’s first drive-thru Shake Shack has opened its doors in Canton.

Located in The Shops at Canton Crossing, Shake Shack will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Additionally, the location features a digital menu board with a two-lane ordering system along with a separate pick-up window for extra convenience. This new location also has in-Shack dining and an outdoor patio, and guests can skip the line entirely and order using the Shack App.

If you’re looking for work, the Canton Shake Shack location is hiring for all levels!

