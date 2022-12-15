Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve all heard by now that Gunna has been freed after being in jail for months on a RICO charge. Since he took a plea deal, the streets are of course resulting everything to him “snitching” on Young Thug and their group, YSL. Da Brat shares her thoughts on the case and explains why Surviving R. Kelly is back for more.

Hot Spot: Did Gunna Snitch On YSL?! Lifetime Brings Back Surviving R. Kelly [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com