Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a transparent post about her natural hair journey, one that she’s been on for almost 2 years.

Taking to the platform, the actress shared video of herself and her natural locs as she washed, dried and styled them while using her favorite products from her hair care brand, Flawless by GU.

“I’ve been very transparent about my natural hair journey and since my big chop 1.5 years ago, here’s one thing I learned – it’s all about hydration, hydration, hydration!” she captioned the candid post. “Because let me tell you – this journey has been real and I have learned A LOT about my curls! She’s moody, likes to do her own thing, and only cooperations on occasion. And so I just listened to her and the more and more I gave my curls hydration, the easier it was for maintenance, health, and length baby! My @flawlessbyGU Winter Hydration Kit is a curl saver – take it from me. Go grab it in-store at your local @walmart while supplies last! Featuring our: Scalp Soothing Tonic 5 Butter Miracle Masque Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment PLUS We added a bonus wide-tooth comb to make detangling and styling easier!”

Check out the video below.

It’s the growth for us too! Beauties, what do you think about Gabrielle’s natural hair journey? Have you tried her products? Will you try them on your own tresses?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Enjoys Her Baecation With Hubby Dwyane Wade

Family Slay: Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Wear Matching Looks To The ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Premiere

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, And Kaavia Serve A Fashionable Family Slay

Gabrielle Union Shares An Update On Her Natural Hair Journey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com