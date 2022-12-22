Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Police are investigating the death of a man who they believe to be homeless after he was found on fire near Downtown Baltimore.

According to reports, officers responded to the 400 block of Guilford Ave around 2:40 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene told responding officers they were wakened by the sounds of someone in distress and found the victim on fire. They attempted to put out the flames with blankets.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, it is unclear how the fire started however homicide detectives are investigating the death as questionable.

The post Homeless Man Dies After Being Found On Fire Near Downtown Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

