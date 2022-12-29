Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time in about 15 years, a new library will be opening its doors in the Park Heights community.

Located at the intersection of Park Heights Ave and Woodland, this new state-of-the-art facility will feature education resources, recreational activities, and career information for adults.

“We are imagining a large teen space that would have some privacy, but also visible where you could do a lot of not just gaming but creation of gaming, painting, studying after school. It would basically be like a great hangout space so that kids and teens would have a space of their own. It will flow through an adult area that would have resources for adult connection, and community living room area where folks can just sit in and connect with one another,” said Heidi Daniel, President and CEO of Enoch Pratt Free Library,

Construction hasn’t begun yet and at this time a completion date is unclear, but before construction begins organizers will ask for community feedback!

The post New Library To Open In The Park Heights Community appeared first on 92 Q.

