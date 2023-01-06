Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Michael Blackson continues to achieve major success in the entertainment world, but this past Wednesday (January 4th), the Coming 2 America star revealed on his social media platforms the reasoning as to why it was the “greatest day” of his life.

“Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers,” he wrote in a post with the video.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The school is named “The Michael Blackson Academy” and will be offering free tuition to the students who attend, and it is located in his Ghanian village of Agona Nsaba.

“Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We want to give a major shoutout to him for achieving a dream that will impact so many children to come!

Related: The Hot Spot: Killer Mike, Lyor Cohen Among High Profile Witnesses To Testify On Behalf Of Young Thug

Related: The Hot Spot: Killer Mike Says He Accepted ‘No Money’ to Support Bernie Sanders [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Michael Blackson Achieves His Dream By Opening Free School In Ghana was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com