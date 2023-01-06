HBCU U KNOW: Stillman College’s Sergeant Major Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rock-T closes out the week by showing love to a legendary HBCU figure in history, Sergeant Major Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson.

He was one of the first African Americans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and one of the first African American drill instructors in the Marine Corps.

Johnson was known as “Hashmark” because he had more service stripes than rank stripes!

