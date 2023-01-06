Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Left Travis, Yung Joc Claims Producers Pressure Female Artists For Beats [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Left Travis Scott

Gary wraps up the first week of the new year with the latest tea around Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rumors and why fans are speculating there may be a split between the celebrity couple.

Though there are no official statements from either camp, fans have done their own investigations and put together these allegations because of a few facts they’ve noticed.

The original post read: “This a/b list rapper and his on-off makeup mogul gf and mother of his two children are def OFF and not together anymore.

Yung Joc Claims Producers Pressure Female Artists For Beats

Also, Gary shares something that Yung Joc said in a recent interview, when it came to producers, particularly men, pressuring women artists for sex in return for beats. In the interview with VladTV, Yung Joc spoke about the “very common” industry practice of producers expecting artists to exchange sexual favors for tracks.

“I think it’s very common. I think [it happens to] a lot of women—men too, let’s be for real,” continuing by saying, “I’m just sayin’, you want the beats, I want the meats!”

Listen to the full breakdown below and let us know on social or in the comment section with your thoughts on what Joc had to say!

