Gov. Larry Hogan To Deliver Farewell Address To Maryland

Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore Visits The Government House In Annapolis

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to deliver his farewell address to Marylanders tonight at 5 p.m.

Next week, he will hand over the duties to the Govenor-Elect Wes Moore.

RELATED: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor

 

Hogan is only one of two Republicans who’ve won re-election in Maryland’s history.

“We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better,” Governor Hogan said. “I look forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and our country.”

If you would like to tune into his address , you can stream it on MPT.org, as well as on the governor’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

Click here for more details.

The post Gov. Larry Hogan To Deliver Farewell Address To Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.

