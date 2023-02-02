Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jeff Johnson joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show during the first week of Black History Month and wanted to take the time to help people understand the importance of history not only within America but around the entire world.

“Black people were first and I don’t say that from some kind of ignorant, I want us to be better than everybody else versus just the historical fact,” Jeff says in his opening monologue during his 3 Things To Know segment.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He explains that the original sin was history convincing the world that “Black people didn’t contribute to civilization, and so the Greeks and Romans trying to change history to say they created civilization was really the original sin.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He details several ancient African empires, their historical contributions, and some sources to look into so you can get a true understanding of Black history “before they tried to tell us who we were.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jeff concludes by detailing that it’s within our DNA to continue to build within this moment and beyond.

Related: Black History Month 2023 – Celebrating Our Culture & History

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Understanding The Impact Black History Has Made Globally [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com