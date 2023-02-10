Ways To Boost Your Business On Social Media Without Spending Big Money [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Talking about the BUSINESS things in ‘Mind Body & Business‘ with Maira More, she wants to continue to call each Friday ‘Black Friday’ in honor of Black History Month.

After connecting with a bunch. of Black-owned business owners last week through the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, she’s realizing there are so many people doing amazing things in the business space!

Today she shares ways that you can grow your digital presence online without spending a bunch of money on ads or boosted posts.

Listen to her tips below and drop your business name in the comment section below to network!

