Baltimore City Leaders Approve $9M Budget To Renovate Edmondson Village Shopping Center

Some well-needed upgrades will be coming to The Edmondson Village Shopping Center after city leaders approved a $9 million budget to assist with renovations.
The full council is expected to vote to approve the funds next Monday. There have also been serious talks of a new buyer.
The visions for the shopping center include a new grocery store, shops, and dine-in restaurants. Safety features such as new lights, security cameras, and 24/7 security are also included.
According to those close to the project including Developer Lyneir Richardson, the CEO of the Chicago TREND Corporation, millions in funding have already been secured, but his company also has a plan where everyday Baltimoreans could buy into the property with as little as $1,000.
If City Council passes this $9 million, it would be split between the Edmondson Village Shopping Center and the Walbrook Junction Shopping Center.
Additionally, Richardson said he’s already acquired Walbrook Junction Shopping Center and will begin at that location this spring.
An offer for the Edmondson Village Shopping Center has also already been made and the deal will be finalized as soon as April.
If all goes as planned and stays on schedule, Richardson believes work on Edmondson Village will start later this year with a grocery store.
However, the entire project could take up to three years which will ultimately bring 900 construction jobs and 250 retail jobs!
