Officials in Baltimore County gathered in Towson Wednesday for a scheduled crime walk amid increased violence in the area.
Joined by members of the Towson community and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski who shared that he plans to combat crime by adding more police patrols in the area and additional cameras.
Over the past few weeks, a number of violent crimes have been reported in the area. During the walk, Olszewski reassured Towson residents during a press conference that their security was a top priority.
Additionally, Baltimore County officials plan to increase lighting in the area.
See more from the walk and press conference below:
The post Violence In Towson Prompts More Cameras & Increased Police Patrols appeared first on 92 Q.
