This week Memphis’ own Gloss Up pulls up for a dope conversation with Incognito and DJ Misses! As she was unsigned this time last year, everything has changed in a matter of months for Gloss. Find out how it all came together on this week’s New And Making Noise!
New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Gloss Up | EPISODE 16 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
