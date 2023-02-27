HomeLocal

Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month Begins This Friday

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Plant-based meat food lettering. Word with leaves around. Vegetarian and vegan food Vegetables and cereals protein alternative. Sustainable, climate-friendly, ethical, responsible eating concept.

Source: Ekaterina Popova / Getty

March is fast approaching and that means Maryland’s vegan restaurant month is returning!

Beginning Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 26, Marylanders will be encouraged to try plant-based food options in an effort to bring awareness to the alternatives and bridge the health gap.

Dozens of restaurants across the state will be participating including local favorites like Miss Shirley’s Cafe, The Land of Kush, and Bread and Butter Kitchen.

Below is a full list of participating restaurants:

  • The Land of Kush
  • Golden West Cafe
  • Wild Heart Bistro
  • Sweet 27
  • Miss Shirley’s Cafe
  • Heritage Kitchen
  • THB
  • Liora
  • Bread and Butter Kitchen
  • Harmony Bakery
  • Urban Life Center
  • The Veggie Table
  • WOW Vegan Treats
  • Great Sage
  • Nefe Vee
  • Green House Juice Cafe
  • Alexanders’s Tavern
  • Wicked Sisters
  • Papi’s
  • The Devil Wears Parsley
  • Cafe Fili
  • Soul Tarian
  • Apple Core’s Bake Shop
  • Alma Corina Latina
  • Verandah
  • Hue

For more information about Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE..

11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That’ll Satisfy Your Tastebuds

Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Best Snowball Stands In Baltimore

It’s That Season: Where To Get Crabs In Baltimore This Summer

The post Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month Begins This Friday appeared first on 92 Q.

Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month Begins This Friday  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Close