March is fast approaching and that means Maryland’s vegan restaurant month is returning!
Beginning Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 26, Marylanders will be encouraged to try plant-based food options in an effort to bring awareness to the alternatives and bridge the health gap.
Dozens of restaurants across the state will be participating including local favorites like Miss Shirley’s Cafe, The Land of Kush, and Bread and Butter Kitchen.
Below is a full list of participating restaurants:
- The Land of Kush
- Golden West Cafe
- Wild Heart Bistro
- Sweet 27
- Miss Shirley’s Cafe
- Heritage Kitchen
- THB
- Liora
- Bread and Butter Kitchen
- Harmony Bakery
- Urban Life Center
- The Veggie Table
- WOW Vegan Treats
- Great Sage
- Nefe Vee
- Green House Juice Cafe
- Alexanders’s Tavern
- Wicked Sisters
- Papi’s
- The Devil Wears Parsley
- Cafe Fili
- Soul Tarian
- Apple Core’s Bake Shop
- Alma Corina Latina
- Verandah
- Hue
For more information about Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month, click here.
Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month Begins This Friday was originally published on 92q.com
