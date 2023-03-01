Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Damar Hamlin isn’t going to let his tragic injury stop him from doing what he loves. The 24-year-old NFL safety doesn’t plan on his career ending before he reaches 25.

Hamlin says his ultimate goal is to eventually play football again and according to Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, there is a real possibility Hamlin will reach that goal.

“Damar is doing great,” Beane said in an interview. “I’m glad we’re all able to smile about his situation. He’s seen several specialists since our season has ended. That’s not done. I think he’s got two or three more that he’s got to see in various parts of the country. We’ve had one to two guys traveling with him to see these specialists because it will be a decision for Damar, but it’ll also be a decision for us.”

Beane continued, stressing the organization wants to make sure Hamlin is fully healthy before he returns to the playing field.

“We want to make sure that we hear everything that’s — assuming he gets full clearance, I know he would want to play,” Beane said. “I know that’s his end game, to continue playing. We want to make sure that we’re all in sync with, assuming the doctors say at some point he’s seen them all, that we’re in agreement that we’re OK putting him out there, too. But, so far, all is well with his testing and we’ll just let that continue.”

Some doctors are optimistic that Hamlin will make a full recovery.

According to a report by CNN, Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL’s Players Association, offered a “guarantee” that Hamlin will compete on the gridiron at the highest levels of competition.

“I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again,” Mayer said on SiriusXM Doctor Radio’s Heart to Heart show.

Hamlin’s tragic on-the-field collapse before going into cardiac arrest completely shook up the sports world. Pundits and fans who have followed the sport for years had no idea what to make of such a devastating story.

What seemed like a possible head injury at first turned even more tragic as Hamlin stopped breathing on the field. He was administered CPR and immediately taken to the hospital.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and his heartbeat was restored on the field. One of the more important conversations surrounding Hamlin was the topic of his contract.

Damar Hamlin is indeed still on his rookie deal. Since his contract is not guaranteed, there is no sure bet that the league will pay Hamlin if he is never able to play again.

According to Spotrac, in 2021, Damar Hamlin signed a four-year contract worth $3,640,476.

The contract included a $160,476 signing bonus, $160,476 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $910,119.

On Feb. 8, the NFL awarded Damar Hamlin with the 2023 NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award, which annually recognizes one player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team’s city and communities across the country.

“Being recognized for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award is humbling and a dream come true,” Hamlin said. “I’m humbled to even be mentioned amongst those guys. I’ve always wanted to impact my community and show that it’s possible to do great things. With this award, we’ll be able to impact even more people and keep this mission going.”

Hopefully, we get to see this amazing young man on the football field again.

SEE ALSO:

NFL Doctor Offers ‘Guarantee’ Damar Hamlin Will Play Pro Football Again

Damar Hamlin’s NFL Contract Isn’t Guaranteed, So His Situation Could Get Worse

The post Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism appeared first on NewsOne.

Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism was originally published on newsone.com