Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time

This weekend, we’ll all be losing an hour of sleep but Maryland lawmakers may be putting an end to that.

Senator Justin Ready proposed a bill to end daylight saving time for good.

Nationwide, it has been an ongoing debate on whether or night we should move past daylight saving time and leave the clocks alone.

The bill had its first committee hearing today.

“I was inspired by a lot of people who say I go to work when it’s just getting light and I get home and it’s dark and if we could just extend our daylight hours, they don’t really go longer of course, but if we could just extend the calendar but I think there’s so many benefits to it,” said Senator Ready in a statement.

Do you think we should get rid of daylight saving time?

