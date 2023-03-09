Its been 26 years since we tragically lost the Notorious B.I.G. In this Backstory episode Colby Colb tells the story of BIG from his early days in the streets of Brooklyn through his initial success, relationship with Tupac including a very detailed description of the beef between them and how it caused an East Coast/West Coast rivalry.

Colby will also share exclusive interviews he had with Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and the man who discovered him DJ Mister C. There are also interviews that Colby had with Biggy including an interview with Craig Mack and Biggy around the release of their Flavor In Ya Ear remix. At the end of the podcast there are bonus clips of interviews with the late Craig Mack and an interview with Tupac the night “Juice” was released in January of 1992.

Backstory on social:

Backstory on Facebook

Backstory on Twitter

Backstory on Instagram

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.

RIP Biggie Smalls |The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 20 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com