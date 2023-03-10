The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named ‘Pay Lamar’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pay Lamar!

The Charmery is sending some encouragement to the Ravens to pay QB Lamar Jackson and to do it quickly!

In an effort, they recently named a flavor “Pay Lamar,” a play on the Payday candy bar ice cream.

VIA CBS Baltimore:

“It’s our way to come together as a community and encourage the Ravens to just pay Lamar and keep the team together”, Master Creamer David Alima said. “I’m a lifelong fan of the Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.”

