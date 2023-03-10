Pay Lamar!
The Charmery is sending some encouragement to the Ravens to pay QB Lamar Jackson and to do it quickly!
In an effort, they recently named a flavor “Pay Lamar,” a play on the Payday candy bar ice cream.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“It’s our way to come together as a community and encourage the Ravens to just pay Lamar and keep the team together”, Master Creamer David Alima said. “I’m a lifelong fan of the Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE LAMAR JACKSON..
Lamar Jackson Slimes Teammates After Winning Nickelodeon’s Valuable Player Award [Video]
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Why Lamar Jackson Reportedly Refused A $250 Million Contract With Baltimore Ravens
The post The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named ‘Pay Lamar’ appeared first on 92 Q.
The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named ‘Pay Lamar’ was originally published on 92q.com
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man
-
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards