We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Natalia Me-gan Beauty
Business Description: “Let us enhance your beauty.”
Business Website: https://www.nataliambeauty.com/
Total Harmony Enterprises
Business Description: “Guiding the way to wholeness- mind, body, and spirit.”
Business Website: http://totalharmonyenterprises.com/
Hood Adjacent Tees
Business Description: “Hood Adjacent Tees, we are more than a Tee shirt company, WE ARE A MOVEMENT!”
Business Website: https://hoodish.org/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-14-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
