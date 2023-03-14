It’s time to heal your inner child because “The Greatest Show on Earth” is returning to Baltimore this fall.
For the first time in five years, The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus are returning!
The show will be held at the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena beginning Friday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 with two shows on each day.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Friday’s first show will begin at 1 p.m. with a 5 p.m. show to follow. The shows on Saturday and Sunday are set to begin at noon and 4 p.m.
Additionally, members of the circus’s email list received exclusive presale codes to use for tickets beginning March 13.
General sale begins next Tuesday at 10 am.
Although animal performers won’t be included anymore, the circus has been teasing new things to look forward to such as new performances, stunts and even comedy.
For more information, click here!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return This Summer
Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time
Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet
The post ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall appeared first on 92 Q.
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall was originally published on 92q.com
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man
-
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!