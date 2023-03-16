A Thursday morning house fire in North Baltimore has left one person dead, officials announced.
According to reports, crews were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Brandhurst Road.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
On the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of a two-story rowhome.
Inside the building, they found a victim who had already died.
The person has not been identified, however, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE LOCAL NEWS..
“The Greatest Show On Earth” To Return To Baltimore This Fall
Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return This Summer
Hammerjacks Up For Lease In South Baltimore’s Entertainment District
The post House Fire In North Baltimore Leaves One Dead appeared first on 92 Q.
House Fire In North Baltimore Leaves One Dead was originally published on 92q.com
-
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man
-
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
-
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts