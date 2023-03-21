We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
MiniMix Studio LLC
Business Description: “Contact MiniMix Studio today! We’ll bring the fun to you for soft play parties, teepee sleepovers, Baltimore’s FIRST inflatable bubble house and more!”
Business Website: https://www.minimixstudio.com/
Grateful Life Creations
Business Description: “Inspirational pillows and tote bags made to uplifet and encourage you.”
Business Website: https://www.gratefullifecreations/
Ikonic Live at the Assembly Room
Business Description: “A versatile event space perfect for weddings concerts and more!”
Business Website: https://theassemblyroombaltimore.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [3-21-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
