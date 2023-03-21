Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

MiniMix Studio LLC

Business Description: “Contact MiniMix Studio today! We’ll bring the fun to you for soft play parties, teepee sleepovers, Baltimore’s FIRST inflatable bubble house and more!”

Business Website: https://www.minimixstudio.com/

Grateful Life Creations

Business Description: “Inspirational pillows and tote bags made to uplifet and encourage you.”

Business Website: https://www.gratefullifecreations/

Ikonic Live at the Assembly Room

Business Description: “A versatile event space perfect for weddings concerts and more!”

Business Website: https://theassemblyroombaltimore.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-21-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com