Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday that Baltimore City recreation centers will be hosting a free spring break camp for teens.
The Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will be hosting the event.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The camps will take place in the evening at various recreation centers across Baltimore beginning April 3 until April 6.
The camps will include food, entertainment, games, silent discos, resources, video games and other activities for kids.
Registration for the free camp is available online. Click here for more.
Also, over 30 Baltimore recreation centers are participating in the program.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
46th Season of Baltimore Farmer’s Market Kicks Off This Weekend
Baltimore Ravens To Host Draft Night Party At M&T Bank Stadium
The post Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Free Spring Break Camp For Baltimore Teens appeared first on 92 Q.
Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Free Spring Break Camp For Baltimore Teens was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
Win FREE New Edition Legacy Tour Tix + $200 CASH!! [Details Here]
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Report: Body Of Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Found In Container In West Baltimore