Amanda Seales Show ‘Lock Him Up’ | EPISODE 83

It’s Monday…Welcome back from the weekend. In the latest episode of the Amanda Seales Show, Amanda discusses a variety of current events making headlines. She starts off by addressing the news that former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court tomorrow for his upcoming arraignment trial. Amanda shares her thoughts on the significance of this trial, and what it could mean for the future of American politics.

Next, Amanda talks about a recent interview with R&B singer Erykah Badu, where she explains what politicians really mean when they use the term “woke.” Amanda breaks down Badu’s explanation and how it relates to the current political climate.

The conversation then turns to a shocking story out of California, where a police chief was arrested for selling drugs. Amanda discusses the implications of this story, and what it says about the state of law enforcement in America.

Finally, Amanda talks about a controversy surrounding Angel Reese, a basketball player at ISU who has faced scrutiny for her trash talking on the court. Amanda dives into the issue of sportsmanship and the role of trash talking in sports.

Overall, this episode of the Amanda Seales Show covers a wide range of topics, from politics to sports, and offers insightful commentary on each one.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(03:00) BLACKURATE NEWS: Trump Is Expected To Appear In Court Tomorrow Following His Indictment (07:27) Erykah Badu Says This Is What Politicians Really Mean When They Say ‘Woke’ (12:16) The Group Chat- Convo Starter…For Those Who Are Married Or Want To Be…Marriage Is Not The End Goal..It’s The Starting Point… Do You Agree? (16:35) Thank You For Listening To The Amanda Seales Show Let’s Kick Off The Week And Go To The Phones. Ya’ll Still Talking About Who Would Win A Versus Battle Lil Wayne Or 50 Cent…Let’s Here What H-Town Has To Say…..Who Ya Got Lil Wayne Or 50? (19:19) BLACKURATE NEWS: A Judge Just Delivered A Crushing Blow To Fox News In Dominion’s Defamation Lawsuit (25:57) After Cussing Them Out, Soulja Boy Apologizes To New Jersey Women (29:37) BIG UP, LET DOWN – BIG UP To All The Young Folks Headed Off To College. LET DOWN – This 1st Grader’s Hairstyle Represents His Native American Roots. His School Isn’t Having It. (33:37) If You Missed Anything From The Show You Can Check Out Our Daily Podcast Available Wherever You Get Your Podcasts Plus We Are Always Taking Your Thoughts On The Topics We Discuss. …Call Us Anytime At 1 855 AMANDA 8…Thats 855 262-6328 (35:52) BLACKURATE NEWS: California Police Union Director Arrested On Charges Of Trafficking Fentanyl (41:12) Amanda Visited New Orleans Over The Weekend (46:18) Small Doses Segment …. From An Episode Called Side Effects Of Therapy… (50:54) Let’s Go To The Phones…You Hear It All The Time From Men That Wives Should Submit To Their Husbands…..This Caller Wants To Share His Thoughts On One Of Our Chat Room Topics On The Meaning Of Submission In A Relationship…… (54:16) BLACKURATE NEWS: NBA Stars ‘Will No Longer Be Tested Or Banned For Marijuana’ (59:29) Angel Reese From LSU Is Getting Hit On Twitter For Taunting Caitlin Clark From Iowa

Amanda Seales Show 'Lock Him Up' | EPISODE 83