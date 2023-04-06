In today’s News You Can’t Use, we play the “What’s Yo Mama Name” game. Based on your mother’s name, we can tell a whole lot about her! Let’s test it out…
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK FOR FULL CLIP:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
More News You Can’t Use:
News You Can’t Use: Did You Know 1,800 People Have Tried To Sue God!? [WATCH]
Special K’s Poem Inspired By How Light-Skinned Women Act [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Special K: What Women Can Give Men For Valentine’s Day [WATCH]
“What’s Yo Mama Name” Game with Special K (News You Can’t Use) [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America