Black Tony’s Easter weekend took a turn for the worse after his mission to drive to Memphis and profess his love for “F.N.F” rapper Glorilla doesn’t go as planned. He decides to open up to his Rickey Smiley Morning Show family about the heartbreak.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Listen to full exclusive clip below:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!