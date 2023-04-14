Front Page News: Florida Signs Bill Banning Abortion After Six-Weeks Into Law

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs Heartbeat Protection Act into law, banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The republican-dominated legislature introduced the bill Thursday afternoon, which DeSantis signed hours later. He did not, however, announce until after 11pm.

“Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families,” DeSantis tweeted.

The law does contain some exceptions to the six week restriction, but they are limited. With proper documentation (such as police reports, restraining orders, etc.), provisions can be made for pregnancies involving incest or rape. These instances would allow for an abortion up to 15 weeks in the state.

Democrats and pro-choice community groups criticize the bill for its extremity.

