Calling all Nick and Disney fans because this one is definitely for you!

This Friday, May 5, Rams Head Live! will be hosting a throwback music celebration for Disney and Nickelodeon lovers.

Party 101 will feature DJ Bennet and another special guest that has yet to be announced.

For ticket information, click here.

The post Rams Head Live! To Host Throwback Celebration Of Music From Nickelodeon & Disney appeared first on 92 Q.

