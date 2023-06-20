Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-20-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Wise Choice Moving and Hauling

Business Description: “Your Wise Choice for Moving and Hauling.”

Business Website: https://wisechoicemoving.com/

Charlotte B. Closet

Business Description: “This is not your ordinary thrift store.”

Business Website: Charlottebcloset.com

Love & Happiness Inc.

Business Description: “Let Chef Carl create edible expressions of love for you and the people you hold close to your heart!”

Business Website: Instagram: cuisineoflove.com