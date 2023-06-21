Singer and performer Durand Bernarr joins us this week to explore what it means to show in the music industry and life as your authentic self – even if you’re like no one else.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
The post Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast appeared first on Black America Web.
Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!