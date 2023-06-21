A new medical clinic servicing the LGBTQ+ community recently opened its doors in Towson.
LifeBridge Health started AffirmCare, the system’s first primary care office for the LGBTQ+ community this spring as an attempt to remove healthcare barriers.
AffirmCare opened its doors in March and patients have access to hormone therapy, educational materials, screenings, prep services and more.
The post New LGBTQ+ Medical Clinic Opens In Towson appeared first on 92 Q.
