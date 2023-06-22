Baltimore Police are investigating after two city playgrounds catch fire within two days of one another,
According to police, the playground at Wilbur H. Walters Park caught fire Tuesday evening.
Reports state that huge black smoke was seen in West Baltimore.
The playground did suffer some structural damage but is operational.
On Monday, police were called to another playground for a reported fire on Greenspring Ave.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
The post Two Baltimore City Playgrounds Catch Fire Within Two Days appeared first on 92 Q.
