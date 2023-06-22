Listen Live
Two Baltimore City Playgrounds Catch Fire Within Two Days

Published on June 22, 2023

Police Siren

Baltimore Police are investigating after two city playgrounds catch fire within two days of one another,

According to police, the playground at Wilbur H. Walters Park caught fire Tuesday evening.

Reports state that huge black smoke was seen in West Baltimore.

The playground did suffer some structural damage but is operational.

On Monday, police were called to another playground for a reported fire on Greenspring Ave.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Two Baltimore City Playgrounds Catch Fire Within Two Days

