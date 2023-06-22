Charm City Live Returning To Baltimore This Fall

Charm City Live is returning to Baltimore this fall for the second year.The family-friendly festival is returning this September and will have a kid’s zone, local vendors, food trucks, and live musical performances.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders are expected to announce plans this Thursday for Charm City Live.

Charm City Live will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2023, at Baltimore’s War Memorial Plaza.

The following roads will be closed for the festival: Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette Streets.