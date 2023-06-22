SZA Shakes Her Lady Lumps On Stage In A Hot Mugler Jumpsuit

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

SZA’s body is in a class of its own. The “Kill Bill” singer seductively moved her body on Dublin’s stage, rocking a Mugler jumpsuit draped perfectly over her lady parts.

If the category is body, then SZA gets the trophy. The soulful singer does an excellent job dressing her curves in flattering looks, and her last performance was no different. The “I Hate U” singer blessed the stage in Dublin with a quick twerk to the band’s sounds in a black and sheer Mugler jumpsuit that she wore with a black and red crop jacket. To complement her look, the artist rocked black boots, and she wore her hair in curls. SZA is no stranger to Mugler looks as she has worn the designer. But this jumpsuit that she sported in Dublin is one that we will never forget.

The “Open Arms” crooner posted the fun video to her Instagram account with the caption, “On jersey shit in Dublin .” The video shows the Grammy-award-winning singer giving her audience a full view of her sculpted derrière while twerking, and the crowd went wild. In an interview with Elle, SZA talked about embracing her Brazilian butt lift and how proud of it she is. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself,” revealed the “Good Days” songstress.

