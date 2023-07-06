Kingsley Ben-Adir Shines As The Iconic Reggae Artist In First Trailer For ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Bob Marley is one of the most legendary musical acts ever to set foot on the Earth, and now his life story will be told on the big screen for the first time.

The first trailer for Bob Marley: One Love starring Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion, Barbie) as the iconic Reggae artist, has arrived. The film also stars Lashana Lynch (The Woman King) as Marely’s wife, Rita Marley, in the biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard).

The film will focus on Marley’s rise in the music world, his cultural impact, some very tense moments during a political civil war in Jamaica, and an assassination attempt on his life when seven armed men raided his residence at 56 Hope Road while he was rehearsing for an upcoming concert.

Thankfully, there were no casualties from the incident, but Rita Marley suffered a headshot wound, and the “One Love” crafter was hit in the arm.

The assassination attempt was broken down in Reggae historian and archivist Roger Steffens’ book So Much Things to Say: The Oral History of Bob Marley.

Official Synopsis:

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

The Marley family are also producers of Bob Marley: One Love, so if there are any worries about the film’s accuracy, knowing the Marley family did provide input should temper those fears.

Bob Marley: One Love arrives in theaters on January 12, 2024. James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall round out the cast.

Step into the powerful teaser trailer below.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

