Meet Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s Judgmental, Social Media-Deleting Boyfriend

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Darius Jackson deleted his Instagram and Twitter account just one day after he took to social media to complain about the revealing dress that his girlfriend Keke Palmer wore to a recent Usher concert.

Fed up with Palmer’s sexy new mommy image, Jackson, who shares 4-month-old Leodis with the actress, took to Twitter to express his frustration about the see-through dress that the Hollywood actress wore to a recent Usher concert in Atlanta.

On July 5, the father of one reposted a video that captured the Nope star being serenaded by the R&B singer as she donned a skin-tight black polka dot body con dress. The former Disney star wore a cinching bodysuit underneath the revealing ensemble. At one point during the clip, Palmer, 29, turned around to reveal her supple derriere in the sexy outfit as she danced, sang and got a little too close to Usher.

Jackson wasn’t thrilled to see his girlfriend wearing the sexy outfit. “It’s the outfit tho. You a mom,” the fitness trainer captioned the since-deleted tweet.

Fans of the True Jackson V.I.P. alum came rushing into the Hollywood actress’s defense with many slamming Jackson for “publicly shaming” his partner. Some supporters of the star wondered why the frustrated fitness guru didn’t address his concerns with Palmer in private instead of airing out their dirty laundry online. A few netizens claimed that Jackson was being too “insecure” about his girlfriend’s sexy get-up at the Usher show.

On the other hand, a few Twitter goers sided with the upset patriarch. Several people argued that Palmer should clean up her sexy image for the sake of their son. One naysayer bluntly stated, “Moms need to stop acting like lil whores and start acting parental. Sh— you do as a parent influences your kids so if you go out dressed poorly your kids will follow in your footsteps. Bro’s just trying to keep class alive.”

Before scrubbing all traces of Instagram and Twitter, Jackson shared one last tweet defending his stance.

“We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others, and he gets told how much of a hater he is,” the father wrote. “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer hasn’t spoken out about the controversy.

Who is Darius Jackson?

According to Elle, Jackson, 29, is the brother of Insecure star Sarunas Jackson. The father is busy behind the scenes working on his acting career. He’s also a part-time fitness instructor. Sarunas introduced Palmer to Jackson shortly after her cameo appearance on Insecure. The two lovebirds reportedly attended a Memorial Day party with one another in May 2021. Two months later, the pair made their romance “Instagram official.”

Over the last year, Palmer and Darius have given fans a glimmer into their private relationship with a series of lovey-dovey posts. In August of 2021, Darius wrote a romantic birthday tribute in honor of Palmer’s birthday.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” the since-deleted post read. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

In October 2021, The Akeelah and the Bee actress sent love to her boo Darius on social media, gushing about how “nice” it was to “care for” him.

“I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me,” she added in the now-deleted post.

In February, the couple welcomed their adorable son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton into the world.

The happy parents debuted their first child with photos of the adorable tot fresh out of the hospital.

“Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite,” the Chicago native recalled of first meeting the fitness instructor in the caption. “We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God,” the actress added.

Before Jackson hit send on his mean tweet, things appeared to be fine and dandy between him and Palmer. On July 4, the podcast host and singer took to Twitter to show a little love to her boyfriend for the holiday.

“Not tryna be the person but… I love my man. (PERIODT!)“ the star tweeted.

We hope Keke and Darius can work through this rough patch!

SEE ALSO:

Keke Palmer Shares Motivational Post: ‘Value Should Be Placed On Character, Not … Superficial Things’

Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Newfound ‘Hips’ And ‘Boobs’ And ‘Booty’ After Giving Birth

The post Meet Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s Judgmental, Social Media-Deleting Boyfriend appeared first on NewsOne.

Meet Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s Judgmental, Social Media-Deleting Boyfriend was originally published on newsone.com