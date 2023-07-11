Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

We Rock The Spectrum

Business Description: “Finally, a place where you never have to say “I’m sorry”

Business Website: www.werockthespectrumbaltimore.com/

Heavyweight Champions Apparel

Business Description: “The Story of The Underdog.”

Business Website: heavyweightchampionapparel.myshopify.com/

Yorktown Spice

Business Description: “A New Way to Eat Crabs and More.”

Business Website: https://www.yorktownspice.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-11-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com